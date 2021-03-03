LEAGUE CITY — Antonio F. Leyva, Sr., 69, passed peacefully in his sleep surrounded by his family in his home in League City, TX early morning Friday, February 26th, 2021 from complications due to Pancreatic Cancer.
He is survived by wife, Isabel Leyva, children, Antonio Leyva Jr., Marisol Leyva, Adrian Lee Leyva; grandchildren, Jayla Gabriella, Andrea Catalina, and Eric Lee Diaz; sister, Lidia Dominguez of McCamey, TX, and brother, Juan Leyva of La Marque, TX.
Antonio, or Tony to his family and friends, was born April 19th, 1951 in Del Rio, Texas to Anastacio Leyva and Herminia Figueroa Leyva as the middle child. He had a knack for sports, affectionately called "El albóndiga" (translated to Meatball) for his demanding presence on the field while playing football for Eagle Pass High School. This is where he met his high school sweetheart who later became his wife of 49 years, Isabel Duplan, who he married following high school to start a family.
Tony and Isabel moved to the Houston-area in 1972 where they had Antonio Jr. in 1973, Marisol in 1979, and Adrian Lee in 1987. He continued his passion for sports, coaching Little League Baseball in Texas City. Later, he coached his son, Antonio Jr., in baseball, and his daughter, Marisol, in softball. Ironically, Antonio was quite the dancer and loved music - passing this interest to his son, Adrian. As a prominent figure in each of his children's lives, he was seen at every baseball, softball, band concert; helping in every organization his children were affiliated with.
Antonio had a gregarious and caring personality, having friends wherever he went and having a 'larger than life' quality to him. He was full of anecdotes, looking at life through the eyes of a stoic, cherishing the sanctity of his marriage and the importance of family. He was strong-willed - some may even say stubborn - but stood by the principles that resounded with him and those around him. Working well with his hands, he often helped neighbors with their home projects, and commonly seen outside tending to his garden in his final home in League City, moving there with his family in 1991.
While being diligent with living, he persevered against seemingly countless surgeries to replace his worn joints as well as heart surgery and even surviving COVID. Constantly a fighter but always a lover of life, family, and friends.
His life will be celebrated 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 6th, 2021 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in La Marque, TX with a reception to follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.