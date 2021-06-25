Becky (Harvey) Gernand
Services for Becky (Harvey) Gernand will be held at 2:00pm, Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Impact Houston Church of Christ at 1704 Weber St., Houston, TX 77007
Albert Kirk
Services for Albert Kirk will be held at 3:00pm, Sunday, June 27, 2021 at Glenbrook United Methodist Church in Houston, TX
