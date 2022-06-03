Doris Calhoun

LEAGUE CITY — Doris Jean Calhoun passed peacefully at her home from this life to her eternal rest on Sunday 29 May 2022. She was born 19 January 1926 in Dilltown PA to the late William W and Ida Conrad, and was raised in Wehrum PA, Armagh PA, and on a farm near Vintondale PA.
She married 1st Lt S Reed Calhoun in 1946 at the conclusion of WW2, and lived briefly in Pittsburgh and then for 40 years in Coatesville PA, and 10 years in Indiana PA. She worked many years as a church secretary at the Presbyterian Church of Coatesville.
She moved to League City Texas in 2006 to live with her son and his family. She was a faithful member of Bay Area Presbyterian Church (PCA) in Webster TX.
Her passions were her family, her church, and her Lord and Savior Christ Jesus whom she served faithfully, and whom she longed to see during her last days on earth. She enjoyed sewing and quilting with her many Texas friends. She was a friend to everyone she met.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years Dr S Reed Calhoun, her daughter the Rev Beth Ann McLaren (Dr James), her sisters Helen Rummel and Ruth Pyer, and her brother Ralph Conrad. She is survived by her son Dr William J Calhoun (Karen), grandsons Dr Brendan R Calhoun (Karri), Ian McLaren (Conor), Dr Graham McLaren (Toni), granddaughter Emma McLaren (Jeffrey Kowalczyk), by great-granddaughters Quinn Calhoun, McKenzie McLaren, and newborn baby McLaren, sister Janet Pyer, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Interment will be a private service for friends and family at the Armagh PA Cemetery. A memorial celebration of her life will be held at Bay Area Presbyterian Church in Webster TX on Saturday 25 June 2022 to which all who knew her are cordially invited. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations to the Bay Area Presbyterian Church Jean Calhoun Memorial Fund be made.
