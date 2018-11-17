Maria (Mary) Sosa Flores, 80, of Galveston, passed away Wednesday, November 14, 2018, at her residence. Mary was born July 4, 1938, in Donna, Texas, and came to Galveston with her family when she was eight years old. She grew up attending public schools in Galveston. As a young lady, Mary worked downtown in retail and then met the love of her life David Flores. They married in January 1965 and had two daughters. Mary was a loving wife and mother. She had an outpouring of love for her grandsons and her Grand Puppies. She devoted her love and faith in God in Catholic faith with extended for love to Our Lady of Guadalupe. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Parish and member of the DAMAS of Our Lady of Guadalupe.
Mary had a passion for cooking for the people she cared about and gathering recipes. She also loved to go shopping and experience travel adventures with family. One of her favorite times was spent at the Deer Camp with family and friends. She would often say, “When are we going back to the deer camp?” Mary went back to work when her girls were teenagers starting at Woolco, The Fair, Eibands and then for American Indemnity Insurance. Later, she worked the election polls as a poll worker and really enjoyed helping and assisting the voters.
Mary was preceded in death by her mother, Maria Lopez; father, Gregorio Sosa; brother, Guadalupe Sosa, and husband, David Alcala Flores.
She is survived by her daughters, Cynthia Flores Anthony and husband, Paul; and Christine Flores Flusche and husband, Donald (Trey); grandchildren, Matthew Flusche and David Flusche; grand puppies, Levi and Rosie; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives; special friends, Virginia Marquez and Silvia Hernandez; and the team of poll workers at election time.
Mary’s family will receive visitors beginning at 5:00 p.m., Sunday, November 18, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. A rosary will begin at 6:00 p.m.
Funeral Mass will be 1:30 p.m., Monday, November 19, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mary’s favorite charities, the Galveston Lions Club or the Salvation Army.
