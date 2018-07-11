Sandra Dee Blankenship, 54, of Tampa FL, died June 23rd. She was born to the late James Blankenship and Annie Margaret McDaniel on November 13, 1964 in Galveston, TX.
She was loved by her great hospitality and spirit of service. Sandra was Born again at an early age and really loved the Lord Jesus.
Memorial services will be held on Friday, July 13, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Wynn Funeral Home, 602 32nd street, Galveston TX 77550.
Sandra is preceded in death by father James Blankenship; mother Annie Margaret McDaniel; sisters Patricia Ann McDaniel and Erma Jean McDaniel.
She is survived by her son James Ray Ross III; brothers Pastor Nathaniel McDaniel, James Earl Frazier; and sister Barbara Jean McDaniel Cells.
23rd PSALM
