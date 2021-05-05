Nell V Dawson

TEXAS CITY — Nell Virginia Horton was born on June 23 in Hallettsville, TX to Hager & Roy Horton, Sr. Nell was raised & educated in Wharton, Tx and as a young adult she would move to Texas City, Tx where she married the love of her life, Tommie Lee Dawson where they raised their 3 children Joyce, Mark, & Tommy.
Nell was employed at Galveston County Mainland Center Hospital (Radiology Dept.) retiring after 25 yrs. of service. She was a lifelong member of Barbour's Chapel Baptist Church until she was no longer able to attend.
Nell had a zest for life and loved her family & friends to the fullest. She enjoyed cooking, traveling & collecting rocks on the way for her rock garden, helping decorate their home on holidays, going to the horse track in Louisiana, playing cards, dancing & music.
Nell was a stylish dresser, a member of the Ladies of Distinction Social Club, and enjoyed motorcycles as she & Tommie Lee were associates of the Magnificent 7 Motorcycle Club.
There will be a public visitation held on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 10am with a chapel service to begin at 11am. Services will be held at Bay Area Funeral Directors located at 5410 FM 1765 Texas City, Texas 77591. Burial to follow at Mainland Memorial Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.