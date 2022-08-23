AMARILLO — Mrs. Charlotte Lee (Tacquard) Morris passed from this life Friday afternoon, August 19, 2022, in Amarillo.
Born February 25, 1938, in Galveston, TX, Mrs. Morris had been a resident of Amarillo for 11 years, previously of Corpus Christi and Santa Fe. Charlotte did modeling when she was younger, enjoyed playing dominos, painting and spending time with her family, especially her grandkids.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leroy J. and Sarah (Napp) Tacquard, Sr.; husband, Monroe L. "Bennie" Morris, Sr.; daughter, Christina Marie Morris; son, Randall Lee Morris, Sr.; brother, Leroy J. Tacquard, Jr.
Survivors include her sons, Monroe Morris, Jr. and wife, Laura of Conroe, Julious Morris and wife, Melissa of Alvin, Mark Morris and wife, Jackie of Ponca City, OK; daughters, Cheryl Morris of Amarillo, Kimberly Madeley of Amarillo; brother, Charles Tacquard and wife, Rosa of San Antonio; sister, Margaret Westerfield of Llano; grandchildren, Stacy Morris, Leah Curran, Daniel Dale Marino, Randall Morris, Jr., Natisha Alvey, Shanna Jones, Sarah Recchilongo, Christopher Morris, Crystal Mabry, Duane Skaggs, Dakota Morris, Courtney Morris, Brooke Madeley; 18 great-grandchildren.
A funeral will be celebrated 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 26, 2022, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home with Deacon Alvin Lovelady officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Casketbearers will be Leland Mabry, Daniel Dale Marino, Christopher Morris, James "Jimbo" Morris, Randall Morris, Jr., and Duane Skaggs.
Visitation will be held from 5 - 7 p.m., with a Rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m. Thursday with Mr. Don LeCompte officiating at Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, (409) 925-3501.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Charlottes name to the American Heart Association, Post Office Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692. www.hayesfuneralhome.com
