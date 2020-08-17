Sandra Mae Kelley McNeil age 76, passed away August 14, 2020 at her home in Alvin, Texas, surrounded by family. Sandi was born on July 29, 1944 in Belton, Texas and was a resident of Alvin, Texas for over 3 years, formerly from Texas City, Texas. She is preceded in death by her Father Barney Kelley, Birth Mother Jewel Lily Galloway Kelley, Mother Alva Lee Kelley; sister, Louis Peters; brother, Glen Kelley.
Sandi is survived by her husband, James "Jim" McNeil; daughters, Melanie Dawn Hightower Wilkinson, Deborah Deane Hightower Thompson; bonus children, Cannon Wayne Palmer and Carrie Ann Stanley Ake; sisters, Sherry Martin, Marcy Ray; brothers, Garry Kelley, Warren Miller; grandchildren, Britni Whitson, Lynzee Magliulo, Aleigha Wilkinson, Harleigh Monghan; a great grandchild on the way, Ocean Pearl Magliulo; along with numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Sandi spent most of her life serving the Lord as a missionary and an ordained minister around the world and as a healthcare professional.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Scott Funeral Home. A reception will be held immediately after services at Joe's BBQ.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Scott family. 1421 E. Hwy 6. Alvin, Texas, 77511. 281-585-1000
