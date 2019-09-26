George N. Estrada passed away on September 25, 2019, at Jennie Sealy Hospital. He was born on August 25, 1930, in Galveston, Texas, to Narciso and Maria Estrada. He was a 1948 graduate of Kirwin High School in Galveston. He graduated from St. Mary’s University in San Antonio in 1952 where he earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree. He served in the United States Army in Korea and attained the rank of 1st Lieutenant. Following his active duty, he remained in the reserves until 1961. He married Donna Wilbur on August 1, 1961 in Liberty, Texas.
After his honorable discharge from the Army, George began working for the family business, Estrada’s Inc., in Galveston, importing fine wines, and eventually co-owned that business with his brother Al. He worked into his eighties continuing in the wine business for Mexcor.
He always maintained an interest in photography and took thousands of pictures and many videos of his family. He was an avid football fan and adopted his wife’s alma mater, Baylor University, as his own. He enjoyed celebrating “Donut Day” every Saturday and loved playing with his children and grandchildren. He was a fun-loving father and grandfather and will be deeply missed.
George was preceded in death by his parents, Narciso and Maria Estrada; siblings Dolores Minoia, Nuria Burress, Charles Estrada, Monty Siller, Albert Estrada, William Estrada, Mary Rose Estrada, and Mary Carmen Estrada. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Donna Estrada; his two daughters, Emily Fisher and husband Bryan, and Jeane Roberts and husband Chris; seven grandchildren, Kyle Fisher and fiancé Lauren Micheletti, Blake Roberts and wife Shelby, Katie Taylor and husband Jake, Ashley Roberts, Matthew Roberts, Jack Roberts, and Caleb Roberts. He is survived by his sisters, Josephine Estrada, Pilar Shankle and Maria Winn and husband, Bob; and sister-in-law, Olivia Estrada. He is also survived numerous nieces and nephews. The family wishes to express their gratitude to his caregivers Rose, Minerva, Maria, Tina, and Silvia.
Visitation will be held at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home, 1201 23rd Street, Galveston, Texas, at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019 with a Rosary to follow at 6:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 12:00 noon on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica. Interment will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Kyle Fisher, Blake Roberts, Matthew Roberts, Jack Roberts, Caleb Roberts, and Jake Taylor.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Mary’s Cathedral Restoration Fund or O’Connell High School.
