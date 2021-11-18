Robert Lee Nelson Sr.

TEXAS CITY —
May 16, 1930, marked the day God allowed Robert Lee Nelson to come forth, blessing the union of Andrew and Carrie Nelson in Holly Ridge, Louisiana. He attend Holly Ridge Elementary and Holly Ridge High. In 1944 at the age of 14 he worked shining shoes in front of General Stores. In 1946 at the age of 16, he moved to Alexandria, LA where he lived with his aunt and uncle, Lucille and Scoby Sullivan. This move would give him an opportunity to attend a trade school in which he received a certificate. While working at a local grocery store, Robert met the love of his life, Bertha Mae Matthews. They became one in Christ as husband and wife in 1953. They remained as one for 68 years, keeping the covenant made before God and his family. Unto this, union three children came forth. He worked at Monsanto Petroleum for decades until his retirement. Following his retirement, he did not allow any grass to grow under his feet. He stepped out on faith and started a business, shining shoes and a lawn service, which he named Nelson’s Lawn Services. He worked diligently for numerous years as an entrepreneur.
Having the love of Jesus in his heart, Robert and Bertha while living in Texas City, TX united with Greater Bell Zion Missionary Baptist Church under the Pastoral Leadership of Reverend Wiley Dunn. His membership spans more than fifty years. Serving faithfully under Reverend Zephaniah Phillips and the current Pastor, Reverend Jerry B. Lee, Jr. He gave devout service as a part of the Usher Auxiliary.
His civic service was matchless within our community. He was a noted part of Turn Texas City and La Marque Around. Mainland Branch#6201 NAACP, Galveston County Concerned Citizens and Ministers, and Neighborhood Watch just to name a few. He was a pillar in our community. He umpired many baseball games at Carver Park. He and his beloved Bertha were vital members of the Galveston County Seniors Program with the Wayne Johnson Community Center.
November 7, 2021, marked the day that Robert Lee Nelson, Sr., fulfilled his earthly assignment therefore going home to live with God. Preceded in death by his wife Bertha Mae Nelson, daughter Patsy Nelson Henderson, parents Andrew and Carrie Nelson. Sibling L.T. Nelson, Octavia Nelson Dixon, Martha Nelson Mason, Olivia Nelson Brown, Isalee Nelson Young, Viola Nelson Butler, Dorothy Nelson, Ezzie Nelson and Maple Nelson White, Daughter-in-law LaWanda Nelson.
Cherishing his memories, children; Robert Nelson Jr., Bennie Nelson (Elvira), Leroy Robinson (Gertie), Milton Forman, grandchildren; Marcus Nelson Sr. (Macye), Tonika Lewis (Chello), Demetra Nelson, Thomas Grissom, Bennie Nelson Jr., Jamie Green, Danielle Grissom, Kesa Robinson, Tanesha Cheptoe, Sharee Green, Charles Lively, Jolisshia Nelson, Yasmeen Nelson, Kristeona Nelson, Benito Nelson Tre’Jon Nelson, Renee Forman, and Crystal Williams, numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and his Bell Zion Church Family.
There will be a public visitation held on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 9am with a church service to begin 11am. Services will be held at Neighborhood Missionary Baptist Church located at 1800 Oleander, LaMarque, Texas 77568. Burial to follow at Forest Park East.
