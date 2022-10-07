CLEAR LAKE, TX — Betty Jean Barron, 85, passed away on October 5, 2022 in Clear Lake, Texas. She was born on July 8, 1937 in Galveston, Texas to Mitchell Runie Strain and Willie Dell (King) Strain.
Betty was born and raised in Galveston. She was in the first graduating class of the new Ball High School and was a Tornette while there. She was definitely an island girl and loved going back to her dearly loved Galveston as often as she could. Being the wife of a Coast Guardsman, she, Paul, and the family moved every couple of years. Although a difficult lifestyle, she dutifully and lovingly cared for and raised their two children, sometimes being the sole parent while Paul was deployed. Betty worked at Citizens State Bank in Dickinson for many years after making Dickinson Texas their final home upon Paul's retirement from the US Coast Guard.
She is survived by her son, Allan Barron; daughter, Deborah "Debbie" Burkett & husband Ray; 3 sisters, Shirley Emiliani, Linda Bruce, and Karen Strain; grandchildren, Toni Rosario, Cori Burkett-Merrifield, Kerry Burkett, Sarah Lang, and Randi Walker; and one great-grandchild, Ethan Rosario as well as a host of many beloved friends and family members. She is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Paul C. Barron on September 18,2022, sister, Mary Harris; and brother, Mitchell R. Strain, Jr.
Services will be held at League City Church of Christ 1801 E. Main St. League City Texas 77573 on Thursday, October 13th. Visitation will be at 10:00 am, Service at 11:00 am with a grave site burial following.
