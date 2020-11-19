GALVESTON —
David Carl Bryant was born on August 24th, 1956 in Galveston Texas to Alberta Bryant. David was an only child and was doted on by his loving Grandmother Mary Bryant. He was affectionally called Boo or Boo Henry by his family. David attended public school in Galveston Texas.
David recently lost his battle with cancer on November 10,2020. He is preceded in death by his mother Alberta Epps; his grandmother Mary Bryant; his uncle William Bryant and his cousin/friend Ira Dean Simmons.
He is survived by numerous Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and Friends. A Memorial Celebration will be held on Saturday Nov, 21 noon at Bay Area Funeral Home Chapel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.