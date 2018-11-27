James E. Johnson Jr., died on November 24, 2018 at his home in League City.
He was born in Galveston in 1932 to James and Eugenia Johnson.
He is survived by his children Jennifer Bernau and Hugh Johnson and their families. He was preceded in death by his wife Nancy Hallenburg Johnson.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Rosenberg Library in Galveston.
