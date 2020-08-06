HITCHCOCK—
Mr. Albert E. Stewart went to be with the Lord Thursday evening, July 2, 2020, in Friendswood.
Born May 5, 1934 in Texas City, Albert was formally a long-time resident of Hitchcock. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. He worked for the Texas Highway Department and various other jobs including the City of Galveston and Galveston dairies. He was a former member of First United Methodist Church of Hitchcock and was a member of Living Stones Church in Alvin since 1980, where he was known as the dancing usher. Albert found joy in everything especially dancing around the house and telling stories of old times. He was a servant of the Lord and loved being a grandpa and uncle. His faith, family and friends were the center of his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Emma (Hattenbach) Stewart; wife, Mary Ann Stewart; significant other, Mary Lopez; grandson, Aaron Matuszewski; brothers, Robert Stewart and wife, Helen, and Henry Stewart.
Survivors include daughter, Karen Matuszewski and husband, David; son, Allen Stewart and wife, Bonnie; brother, Louis Stewart and wife, Jo; sister, Alice Kenney and husband, Ron; sister-in-law, Charlene Stewart; brother-in-laws, Jerry Jencks and wife, Ann, Kenny Jencks and wife, Mae Ellen; grandchildren, Jason Bowers, Mary Matuszewski Maxwell and husband, Philip, Brian House and wife, Paula; three great grandchildren; granddogs; numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Albert’s name to LS Church, 1407 Victory Lake, Alvin, Texas 77511. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
