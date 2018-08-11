SANTA FE—Fred Gail Hamil, age 86, passed from this life Sunday morning, August 5, 2018, at his residence in Santa Fe, Texas. He was born on Easter Sunday, March 27, 1932 in South Houston, Texas.
Fred retired after serving 20 years with the United States Coast Guard and moved to Santa Fe, Texas where he worked for Ironworkers Local 135 for the next 18 years. Upon his retirement he divided his time between Santa Fe and Yoakum, Texas. He loved riding his tractor and cutting mesquite and taking care of his cattle. Fred loved listening to Hank Williams and spent many hours listening to Rush Limbaugh.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John B. and Katie Mae (Pickett) Hamil; daughter, Le Cleda Marie “Dug” Hamil; brothers, John B. Hamil, Jr., Luther Pickett Hamil; and sister-in-law, Emma LeCleda Smith.
Survivors include his loving wife of 67 years, Jewell Freeman Hamil; sons, Roy Lee Hamil and wife, Sandy of Santa Fe, John Wesley Hamil and wife, Robin of Yoakum; daughters, Linda Gail Ross and husband, Duane of Dickinson, Sally Berry of Santa Fe; special grandson, Cody Whitfield Hamil; and 13 other grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private cremation was conducted under the care of Hayes Funeral Home.
