LA MARQUE — Fondly referred to as Big Joe by all who loved him, Joseph Emmett Townsend passed from this earthly life, March 14, 2022, surrounded by his adoring family.
Joe was an avid outdoorsman, bowler, golfer, and athlete. He also was a dedicated poker player and never missed a Friday night game. He fiercely loved his family and friends, especially his wife of 54 years, Eileen Heffernan Townsend.
Born October 21, 1940 in Galveston, Texas to Lynne Adams Townsend and Myrtle Pearl Schroeder, he was a proud Galvestonian. He graduated from Ball High in 1958. Big Joe was enthusiastic about history, specifically with his ties to the Island and his Alamo ancestors. He attended the University of Texas- Austin and University of Houston- Law School. August 5, 1967, he married the love of his life, Eileen, at Sacred Heart Church in Galveston. For many years, he worked on the wharf and in construction around the area. He retired as a Supervisor of SRU at AMOCO in Texas City.
Survived by his wife, Eileen, sons: Joseph Townsend (Tyann), Zachary Townsend (Luna), daughters: Florence Adkins (Paul), Elizabeth Yorlano (Andy), and his sisters: Martha “Cookie” Lozica and Susan Everitt. His grandchildren include Peyton Goodwin, Aubrey Goodwin, Colton Adkins, Jake Townsend, Owen Townsend, and Dominic Yorlano. Two relatives that always held a special place in his heart, include Kathleen Pero (sister-in-law) and Mary Jo Godinich (niece-daughter). He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be held Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Crowder Funeral Home at 1645 E. Main Street in League City, TX. The visitation will be from 10 a.m. — 11 a.m. with the service beginning at 11 a.m. A graveside burial will immediately follow the service at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery at 10708 Highway 6 in Santa Fe, TX. Pallbearers will be Jake Townsend, Owen Townsend, Paul Adkins, Andy Yorlano, Joey Godinich, and Richard Davis.
In lieu of flowers, Big Joe requested that any donations be sent to the Texas Right to Life Foundation, 4500 Bissonnet St., #305, Bellaire, TX 77401 or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.