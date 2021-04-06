Roberta Regina Berta Garton

TEXAS CITY — Roberta “Berta” Garton, 83, passed away April 4, 2021 at her home in Texas City, TX, surrounded by her husband, Johnny, daughter, Shani and son-in-law, Jim.
She was a precious daughter, loving sister, devoted wife, amazing mother, and caring friend. She was born in Topeka, KS, where she lived her early years and moved to La Marque, TX, in her early teens. She continued her education and graduated from La Marque High School. She started her career with American National Insurance Company where she had the opportunity to train as an IBM programmer and later trained as a systems analyst. She married her husband, Johnny and had a wonderful, loving, supportive life with him. They had one daughter, Shani. After her long career Berta retired from Lockheed. She enjoyed bowling, traveling, playing games with her girlfriends, and visiting family and friends and going to Vegas. She was a long-time parishioner of St. Mary’s of the Miraculous Medal where she was an active parishioner and regularly did volunteer work.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Helen Taylor, and her siblings, Chuck Taylor, Mary Ann Snavely, Rosemary Sill, Tom Taylor, Delores Cider and Theresa Taylor; father-in-law, John L. Garton; mother-in-law, Opal Garton; brother-in-law, Jimmy Van Ness, brother-in-law, Henry Stewart, brother-in-law, Brian Parrish, and sister-in-law, Linda Parrish.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Johnny Garton; her daughter, Shani Garton Sydnor and husband Jim Sydnor; granddaughter, Rachel Garton and partner Jake Hilburn, granddaughter, Emily Payne and partner Kendall Stephens, and grandson Adam Sydnor; sisters, Tudy Baum, Pat Hannah and Margie Taylor; sisters-in-law, Charlene Stewart, Rosalie Van Ness, and Wanda Jones and husband Rick Jones; many nieces and nephews and many dear friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church of Texas City (stmarycctc.org) or Hospice Care Team of Texas City (hopsicecareteam.org)
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic there will be a private graveside ceremony.
