Rev. John W. Kellick, 91, passed away peacefully at St Dominic's priest retirement home in Houston, Texas on September 12, 2018.
Fr. Kellick was born June 8, 1927 in Shamokin, Pennsylvania to Frank & Magdalene Kellick. He lost his father to a coal mine explosion as a child. His mother went to work and his older sister helped raise him. He joined a contemplative order at the end of World War II. He was ordained a priest in 1952. He came to the Galveston-Houston Diocese and was at St. Michael parish when he was asked to go to Galveston to be Pastor of St Peter the Apostle Catholic Church. He was there for 12 years before moving. He returned again to Galveston in 1988 to be Pastor of Sacred Heart Catholic Church until health problems required him to retire in 1992. He celebrated 60 years of Priesthood in 2012 at Sacred Heart with many friends and family.
Fr. Kellick was an accomplished organist and organ builder. The organ he built for St Peters now resides at Shrine of the True Cross in Dickinson.
Fr. Kellick was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Adele Britton; brother Joe Sockloskie, infant brother Felix Kellick, and niece Louise Conjura.
Fr. Kellick is survived by his niece, Delores Britton; nephews, Lawrence Britton, George Britton, Joe Sockloskie Jr., Bob Sockloskie; great nieces and nephews, and family in Lithuania. Fr Kellick is also survived by close friends, Michael Anch, Sr. Anna Marie Flusche, Judy Dolfi and devoted friend and caretaker, Docia Woytek, and many longtime friends.
Fr. Kellick donated his body to the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston. Friends and family would like to thank Juana Lopez, Deborah Castillo, Maria Villarreal, the staff of St. Dominic's Village, and Encompass Hospice for their loving care of Fr. Kellick.
A memorial mass will be held 10 a.m. Saturday Oct 20, 2018 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Galveston. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be given to the Sacred Heart Restoration Fund in care of Holy Family Parish, 1010-35th St, Galveston, TX 77550.
