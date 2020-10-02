1930-2020
Patricia Teahan Thorpe passed away on September 4, 2020, in Jacksonville, Florida, from pneumonia, surrounded by family and after receiving the last rites of the Catholic Church.
Patricia was born April 14, 1930, in Galveston, the first child of John (“Jack”) Teahan and Grace Stevenson Teahan. Pat was a lifelong Catholic, educated at St. Patrick’s Elementary School and Ursuline Academy, where she was on the debate team. In 1947, Pat became the first person to register at the new University of St. Thomas, graduating in 1951. At St. Thomas she met her future husband Stephen Thorpe. They were married on September 10, 1953.
Stephen’s work for various department store chains took Pat and their growing family from Dallas and Fort Worth to Philadelphia, New Orleans, Cleveland, Columbus, Ohio, and Washington, D.C.. These moves taught Pat packing, selling former homes, decorating new ones, and finding new schools for six children. Throughout life, her wit and style made her an enjoyable companion. Pat and Stephen divorced in 1977. She moved to Houston for thirteen years, then to Washington, D.C. for 10 years before settling in Florida.
Proud of her Irish heritage, Pat held dual citizenship in the Republic of Ireland. She cherished her Texas pioneer heritage from the Stevenson and Ratisseau families.
Pat is preceded in death by her parents, her son Judge John “Jay” Thorpe, her nieces Lola Kathleen Tannos and Vicki Tannos, and her sister Mary Frances Tannos.
Pat is survived by her five daughters Eileen Iciek and husband Ken of Rockville, MD, Dr. Mary-Jane Kohm of Jacksonville, Margaret Thorpe of Dunwoody, GA, Patricia Maeve Thorpe of Roswell, GA, and Catherine Thorpe and husband Mark Melsenti of Stamford, CT, twelve grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, brother-in-law Joseph Tannos, niece Brenda Mitchiner and nephews Paul and Louis Tannos. Her nine Stevenson cousins Sue Vandenberg, Marian Baldieri, Carl and Donald Giffels, Audrey de Jonge, Margaret Christopher, Mary Ann Gammill, Nancy Daly and Thomas Perich will always remember her presence in their lives.
Burial will be at Mount Olivet at a future date.
