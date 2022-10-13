Avis Gunnells

HOUSTON, TX — Avis Martin Smith Gunnells passed away on 3rd day of October 2022, at the age of 76.

Born on the 24th of January 1946, to Earl and Julia Smith, Avis grew up in Galveston, Texas. After graduating from Central High School in 1964, she met her husband Charles S. Gunnells, Jr. Avis was devoted to her faith, family, and friends. She found joy in life's big and small moments. She exuded grace, beauty and love. The outpouring of love for Avis and her family in her final years is a testament to how much she meant to so many people. We know that so many others, like us, will miss Avis optimism, kind and gentle manner, and laughter. Behind Avis grace and humility was an inner strength. She was steadfastly faithful and focused on life's blessings, even during hard times. Avis greatest legacy is her family, and she would be quick to tell you that they were her greatest joy. She raised three wonderful children and gave them her optimism, faith, and quiet strength. Avis family grew to include six beloved grandchildren: Adrian Sanders, Rachel Brooks, Christopher Brown, Nicholas Brown, Bennie Jones, III, Brandon Jones. Affectionately known as "Nee", she showered them with love, attention, and endless prayers. She treated each one as if they were her only grandchild-encouraging their individual interests and filling them with confidence.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription