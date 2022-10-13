Avis Gunnells

HOUSTON, TX — Avis Martin Smith Gunnells passed away on 3rd day of October 2022, at the age of 76.
Born on the 24th of January 1946, to Earl and Julia Smith, Avis grew up in Galveston, Texas. After graduating from Central High School in 1964, she met her husband Charles S. Gunnells, Jr. Avis was devoted to her faith, family, and friends. She found joy in life's big and small moments. She exuded grace, beauty and love. The outpouring of love for Avis and her family in her final years is a testament to how much she meant to so many people. We know that so many others, like us, will miss Avis optimism, kind and gentle manner, and laughter. Behind Avis grace and humility was an inner strength. She was steadfastly faithful and focused on life's blessings, even during hard times. Avis greatest legacy is her family, and she would be quick to tell you that they were her greatest joy. She raised three wonderful children and gave them her optimism, faith, and quiet strength. Avis family grew to include six beloved grandchildren: Adrian Sanders, Rachel Brooks, Christopher Brown, Nicholas Brown, Bennie Jones, III, Brandon Jones. Affectionately known as "Nee", she showered them with love, attention, and endless prayers. She treated each one as if they were her only grandchild-encouraging their individual interests and filling them with confidence.
Avis saw the best in everyone and every situation. Friends were like family. Friends knew that they could count on her support wherever and whenever. She would be there, by your side, to hold you up in difficult times. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her sisters, Gloria Haywood and Ernestine Campbell and brothers, Clarence, Raymond, and Henry Smith, brother-in-law Clarence Thomas and Francis White. Avis is survived by her daughters, Jordane Gunnells; her daughter and son-in-law, Tansie and Gerald Brown, and her daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly and Bennie Jones, Jr.; as well as her sister, Geraldine Morgan and her brothers, Robert, James, Gerald, and Richard (Nola) Smith, and sister-in-law Ann White. She also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins whom she loved dearly.
A wake will be held on today, on Friday, October 14, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Wynn Funeral Home, 602 32n Street, Galveston, TX. Viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. followed by Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Space City Church, 7746 Almeda Genoa, Houston, TX 77075..
