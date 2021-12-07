Elna Doris McDaniel

HITCHCOCK — On January 1,1930, in Mt. Zion/Willis, Texas, the 10th child born to the union of Owen, Sr. and Carrie Agnes Mitchell was named Elna Doris. The Mitchell family was so proud of the newest member of their family, a beautiful bouncing baby girl. They called her "Molly". Doris accepted Christ and was baptized at an early age.
Doris graduated from school in Mt. Zion/Willis and followed her older brother O.A. and some of her other siblings to Galveston to make a better life for themselves. Doris met and later married in 1950, the love of her life Matthew "Mac" McDaniel. To this union, five children (two boys and three girls) which included a set of twins and gave Doris and the Mitchells great joy.
Doris became a member of the Galilee Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Rev. H.T. Smith followed by the Rev. B.J. Hunter. Doris and the entire McDaniel family were faithful members of Galilee Baptist Church. Doris was a Deaconess, a member of the Senior Mission and worked in various auxiliaries throughout the church. Doris joined the Heroines of Jericho Court Lakeview #262.
Doris worked hard and became a X- Ray Tech. She worked 30+ years and retired in 1982 from UTMB. Doris was always providing love and support to her family. She loved having her family around. Doris became the matriarch and assumed the role of Mother/Aunt to her children and many nieces and nephews. Doris was always "dress to the Nines" and the smile on her face was genuine and displayed her outpouring of love to all she met.
On Thursday, December 3,2021, Doris McDaniel made her peaceful transition from this life and entered into eternity with God surrounded by her loved ones who had given her impeccable care always and throughout her illness.
Doris was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Matthew McDaniel, Sr.; her children Matthew, Jr., Gloria, Debra and Rose; her parents, Owen and Carrie; siblings, O.A., Aliva, Ephraim, Sim Hampton, Emma, Herman, Rubben, Ruth, Marie and James along with many Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews and Cousins.
Doris leaves a rich legacy of love and beautiful memories for her children: Dennis, Wayne, Shirley and Sharon (Mike); 2 sisters in love, Eunice and Bessie Mitchell; Godchild, Ta'Wanda Fuqua, 15 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great grandchildren many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Doris will be missed by all who knew her but God loved her best and called her home to rest.
A public visitation will take place Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 9am followed by Doris's life celebration at 11am. Both events will be held at the chapel of Carnes Funeral Home located at 3100 Gulf Freeway in Texas City, Texas 77591. Burial to follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park.
