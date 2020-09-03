Deyon
Graveside services for Yvonne Deyone will be held today at 2:00pm at Lakeview Cemetery under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Jahn, Sr.
Funeral service for Harry Jahn, Sr. will be held today at 10:00am at Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
Lilly
Funeral service for Philma Lilly will be held today at 2:00pm at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City, TX.
Salinas, Sr.
Graveside service for Albert Salinas Sr. will be held today at 10:00am at Calvary Cemetery in Galveston, TX.
Smith, Jr.
Funeral service for Johnny Smith, Jr. will be held today at 11:00am at Progressive Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Crowder of La Marque, TX.
Wilder
Visitation service for Philomena Wilder will be held today at 5:00pm at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, TX.
