Kaluza
Funeral Services for Jerome Kaluza will be held today at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City. Visitation will be 9:30-10:30 a.m. with 10:30 a.m. Services to follow.
Edwards
Graveside service for William Edwards will be held today at 11 a.m. at Hayes Grace Memorial Park, 10708 Hwy 6, Santa Fe.
Richardson
Celebration of life services for Martha Richardson will be heldt today at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, 6909 Fairwood Rd. in Hitchcock at 11 a.m. under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Anderson
Celebration of life services for Willie Anderson will be held today at 12 p.m. at the Gethsemane Baptist Church, 2127 37th St. under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Sykes
Celebration of life services for Christa Sykes will be held today at 12 p.m. in the Eaton Memorial Chapel on the grounds of Trinity Episcopal Church, 2216 Ball St. in Galveston.
McHenry
Celebration of life services for Christopher McHenry will be held today from 10 a.m. - 12 noon at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 324 4th Ave. in Texas City.
Gipson
Funeral services for Kenneth Gipson will be held today at 11 a.m. at Greater Mt. Gilead Baptist Church, 3506 Ave. N 1/2 in Galveston under the direction of Wynn Funeral Home.
