GALVESTON — Joe T. Solis, age 80, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at home, surrounded by his family.
Joe was born and raised in Galveston, TX. He graduated from Ball High School in Galveston class of 1959. After graduating, he was drafted into the army and he served from 1962 to 1964 with an honorable discharge. He worked for the United States Postal Service for over thirty years. After his retirement, he worked at the Home Depot for eight years. Joe was a loving husband for 57 years to his soulmate, Virginia, and a proud father to his two beautiful daughters. Joe will be remembered for his friendly smile and warm personality. Joe is preceded in death by his daughter, Pamela Ann Solis, Father, Joe Solis, Sr., Mother, Esequia Solis, brothers Edward Solis and Thomas Solis, and sister, Gloria Solis Smith. Joe is survived by his wife; Virginia Solis, daughter; Veronica 'Roni' Maisey, grandchildren; Timothy Maisey, Daniel Maisey, and Alyssa Maisey- Riehl and her husband Bryan Riehl, great-grandchildren; Jasalynn Maisey and Brooks Riehl. Also his brother; Johnnie Solis, and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and other relatives. There will be a rosary service at 6:30pm on Saturday, September 18, 2021. at the Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston, Tx. The family will receive visitors from 5:00pm until 8:00pm.
