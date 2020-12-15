DICKINSON — George Preston Pulliam, 88, of Dickinson, Texas passed away on December 12, 2020. George was born on April 2, 1932 in Madison Heights, Virginia to loving parents Raymond and Odell Pulliam. He is preceded in death by his sister Shirley Steeb of Cambria, California. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Betty Lou, daughters Cindy Haines (Bob) and Janet Guillen (Ed), son Russell Pulliam (Elizabeth Stokes), seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. He will be interred in Houston National Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to M.I. Lewis Social Service Center.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription