January 6, 1951 ~ June 26, 2019
Joseph Leon Auzenne died after a lengthy battle with Cancer in Texas City, Texas at the RIO Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on June 26, 2019 at the age of 68.
Joseph was born the eldest of eight siblings on January 6, 1951 in Galveston, Texas to Wilda Provost Auzenne and Israel Joseph Auzenne. He was educated in the Galveston County school system in La Marque and Hitchcock, Texas. He played football in high school and was a member of Hitchcock High All State Championship team in 1967.
Joseph served in the United States Army from 1972 – 1978 as a Specialist 4 in the motor pool. He served one tour in Vietnam, then was reassigned to work in a demilitarized zone, (DMZ), in Korea. Joseph was given an honorable discharge in 1978 and returned to Hitchcock, Texas. He was employed by United Engineers under Local 154 in Texas City, Texas for seven years where he held multiple positions as concrete tender, concrete finisher, water tender, tool shed attendant, carpenter assistant and plumber’s apprentice. At the time of his retirement he held a position at Arco Shop in Hitchcock, Texas as a mechanic.
Joseph who was affectionately referred to as JOE and he occasionally worshiped at Our Lady of Lourdes and Queen of Peace Catholic Church until his health started to decline. He was also a member of the Knights of St. Peter Claver for many years.
Joseph was a loving son, brother, father, cousin, nephew as well as a faithful friend to many. He loved spending time with family and friends. He was often seen feeding stray cats in the neighborhood and providing them with shelter. He also cared for friends that were shut-ins. He also aided others in need within the community doing small jobs at little to no cost. To relax, he enjoyed playing card games and dominos, watching football and watching old westerns.
He leaves to cherish his memories: parents, Wilda and Israel J. Auzenne; one daughter, La Nae Wilson; grandchildren, Sierra Wilson, Jy-Bresha Wilson, Jo’ Tavian Davis; great-grandchildren, La’Nia Bell and Braelyn Bell; siblings, Elizabeth (Betty) W. Compton of Galveston, Texas, Diane S. Hill (James) of Kennesaw, Georgia, Patsy J. Tolden of Texas City, Texas, Ellen T. Smith of Freeport, Texas, and Bobbie James Phifer (Tiffany) of Cedar Park, Texas, (who he loved as a sister), Carl J. Auzenne(Erma) of Grand Prairie, Texas, Daniel L. Auzenne of Texas City, Texas, and Gene S. Auzenne (Eloise) of Hurst, Texas; best friends, Eugene Louis and Alton Hayes and a host of other cherished relatives and loving friends.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Hayes Funeral Home where his visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon. A Rosary will be recited at 12 noon led by Don LeCompte and his memorial services beginning at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501, with Reverend David Harris officiating. Military honors will be rendered by the VFW Post #5400 of Santa Fe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.