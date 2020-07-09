Mr. Adrain Langley Caldwell went home to be with the Lord on Thursday July 2nd, 2020. Adrian was born on December 20th, 1995 to the late George Caldwell and Debra Briggs in Galveston Texas. He was the youngest of two children. Adrian lived on Galveston Island the entirety of his 24 years. He attended Oppe elementary school, Weis Middle School, and he graduated from Ball High School in 2014. Adrian also received a Certification for Medical Assistant from Vista College in Beaumont Texas.
Adrian was an avid music lover. God gifted him with a beautiful singing voice. He was a student of piano and was learning to play the guitar, as well as a writer of music. Adrian was well loved by many friends and family who mourn his loss. Adrian was a member of Live Oak Baptist Church in Galveston Texas, 1020 32nd street. Adrian understood the Gospel Message and accepted Jesus Christ as a teenager.
Adrian was proceeded in death by his paternal grandparents, Robert and Vera Caldwell, his Father, George Caldwell, and his Uncle, Kenneth Caldwell Sr. Adrian leaves to mourn his Mother, Debra Briggs, His Sister, Dejua Chere Briggs(Mark), his Maternal grandparents, Hiblet and Alverta Briggs, two nephews George and JaK Bishop, His Uncle Donald Caldwell, His Uncle and Aunt, Marcell and Felicia Mitchell, His cousins, Kenneth Jr, Charles, Desmond, Darius and Delyse, His God mothers Janice DeJohnette and Dr. Louise Henson, and a many other relatives and friends.
Viewing will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 starting at 9:00am at Live Oak Baptist Church, 1020 32st, Galveston, TX with funeral services starting at 11:00am.
The wearing of face masks and adhering to social distancing are REQUIRED given the safety guidelines issued by local and state officials due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
