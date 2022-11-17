SANTA FE, TX — Mrs. Ruth Marie (Wilkerson) Smith passed from this life Wednesday morning, November 16, 2022, in Santa Fe.
Born August 23, 1943, in Alvin, Mrs. Smith had been a long-time resident of the area. She attended Arcadia First Baptist Church and worked at Bay Area Janitorial for 10 years. Ruth enjoyed crocheting afghans, playing cards, cooking, and gardening. Most of all she will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jess J. and Beaulah Mae (Staveley) Wilkerson; brothers, Marshall Wayne Wilkerson, Jimmy Wilkerson; great-granddaughter, Trinity Chenoweth.
Survivors include her sons, Jimmy Dale Smith and wife, Tina of League City, Daniel Lee Smith and wife, Jamie of Santa Fe; daughters, Diana Lynn Chenoweth of Santa Fe, Sandra Denise Griffin and husband, Marcus of Ledbetter, Texas, Tammy Wynette Goodwin and husband, Joe of Big Springs, Texas; sister, Betty Sylvester and husband, Jackie of Santa Fe; grandchildren, Katie Fojtasek and husband, A. J., Alec Smith, Ricky Chenoweth and wife, Sheryl, Joshua Chenoweth and wife, Jill, Robert Chenoweth, Jack Griffin, Ashley Marie Smith and husband, Joe, Dillion Clark, Matthew Smith; 10 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m. Saturday, November 19, 2022, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Pastor Joshua McDonald officiating. Interment will follow at Alta Loma Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be, Ricky Chenoweth, Robert Chenoweth, Dillion Clark, Dale Smith, Daniel Smith and Matthew Smith.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Ruth's name to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
