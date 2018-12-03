SANTA FE—Mrs. Catherine LaFrance Cruse passed from this life Sunday morning, December 2, 2018, in Santa Fe.
Born August 11, 1924 in Hitchcock, TX, Mrs. Cruse was a lifelong resident of Hitchcock. Catherine was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, the VFW Post 5400 Ladies Auxiliary and a former PTA Member. She was an Avon Representative for over 10 years and enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and cooking.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arther Frederick and Margaret (Jensen) LaFrance; husbands, Raymond T. Cruse, Sr. and Elmo Tacquard; sons, Leonard Tacquard Cruse, E.W. Tacquard Cruse; grandchildren, Charles Cruse and Michael Cruse.
Survivors include her son, Ray T. Cruse, Jr. and wife, Leslie of Santa Fe; grandchildren, Stephen Cruse and wife, Shelby, Edward W. Cruse, William Boyd Cruse, Kathy J. Cruse, Renee Cruse-Rockers and husband, Jeremy, Jennifer Cruse-Paaverud and husband, Todd, Carolyn Farrar and husband, Rob, Christina Chapman and husband, Rob; 11 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 5, 2018, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, with Reverend John Kappe, Celebrant. Interment will follow at Hypolite Perthuis Cemetery.
Casketbearers will be Rob Chapman, Edward Cruse, Stephen R. Cruse, William Cruse, Todd Paaverud and Jeremy Rockers.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, (409) 925-3501, with a Vigil Service beginning at 7:00 p.m. with Deacon Joe Kelly officiating. A Rosary will follow recited by Mr. Don LeCompte.
