SANTA FE — Mary Elizabeth Hechler Heygood, a Galveston County native and decades long resident, passed away on September 30th, 2021 after struggling with COPD for several years. Having moved to North Texas in 2002 to begin her chapter of life as “Nana” to her grandchildren, she still considered Santa Fe, Texas home.
Mary was born December 6th, 1943 to John and Mary Hechler (Owens) of Alta Loma, Texas. She grew up in a large family with many siblings which include Manuel Hechler (deceased), Margie Whitaker, Eugene Hechler (deceased), RJ Hechler (deceased), Ann Hechler Prunty (deceased), Johnnie Hechler Little, Dorothy Hechler Matejka and husband Tommy Matejka, and Angie Hechler Gwin. Mary was very bonded with her sisters whom she chatted with almost daily.
Mary graduated from Santa Fe High School in 1961 and married William “Bill” Heygood in 1965. After briefly attending business school, she made her career as an Operator at the Amoco Refinery in Texas City and settled down to raise her family. Mary and Bill had a daughter, Cindy Heygood, and a son, Michael Heygood. They chose Santa Fe, Texas as their home and were always surrounded by a large extended family.
In addition to Mary’s parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Bill and her daughter Cindy, whom was taken far too young by cancer. At the time of her passing, she was living with and being cared for by her son, Michael, in Colleyville Texas after having spent her last decades in the most fulfilling role of her life: being grandma to her two grandchildren, Zachary Heygood & Molly Heygood.
Mary was known to be a social butterfly among her circle of friends with whom she loved sharing morning coffee or brunch. Anyone who knew Mary understood that you could often find her behind a slot machine at the nearest casino. Mostly though, Mary was truly about family. Her brothers and sisters, children and grandchildren are what fueled Mary and gave her joy on Earth. From family-get-togethers to more youth and high school sporting events than one could count, Mary Heygood lived for those she loved.
Upon Mary’s request there will be no formal memorial service and her cremated ashes will be laid to rest with her husband Bill and beside her daughter Cindy in Hayes Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock, Texas.
In Lieu of flowers, feel free to make a donation in her honor to the St. Jude Children’s Cancer Research Hospital at https://www.stjude.org.
