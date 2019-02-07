Zoila Linda Wittine, age 57, of Galveston earned her angel wings to be with her Lord Friday January 25, 2019 at her residence.
A service to celebrate her life will be held from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. Saturday February 9, 2019 at Abundant Life Church 5801 Ave S. Galveston, TX.
Linda was born on November 24, 1961 in Galveston, Texas to David Sustaita and Susie Vielmas Sustaita. Linda worked in the home health care service industry for many years dedicating her love and time to care for others in need. A devoted wife, mother and grandmother she was dedicated to her family, friends & her church. She loved the Lord, her children and grandchildren, her husband Rene and their 5 dogs and birds with all of her heart. Linda was the life of the party. She loved cooking and sharing her dishes with family and friends. She was such a giving person, loved to help others and tried to bring a smile to all she met. Her laughter and love will be cherished in her family and friends hearts always.
Preceded in death by her parents David & Susie Sustaita, sisters; Celia Martinez, Maria Valdez & Juanita Medrano, brothers; Robert Sustaita and David Sustaita. Survivors left behind with heavy hearts, her loving husband Rene Wittine of Galveston; sons, Guillermo Munoz, Edwin Munoz and wife Iveth; daughter, Martha Vernon and husband Tommy all of Galveston; grandchildren, Tommy, Mia & Jalen; Sisters, Gloria Werner and husband Ernest of Santa Fe, Angie Cortes of Houston, Esperanza Ovalle of Galveston; brothers, Carlos Sustaita and wife Michelle of Austin; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and close friends. To each she was special and loved and to each she will be dearly missed. A special thank you to her nephew and niece Gary and Erika Valdez and all of her brothers and sisters at Abundant Life Church of Galveston.
