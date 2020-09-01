Funeral service for Lizzie Sparks will be held today at 11:00am at Fields Johnson Family Mortuary.
Celebration of life service for Aaron Temple will be held today at 11:00am at Spiritual True Church. Burial will follow at Barbours Cemetery in Hitchcock, TX under the direction of Fields Johnson Family Mortuary.
