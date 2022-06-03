Patricia Veronica Patsy Higgins

ST. LOUIS, MO — Born July 19, 1927 on Galveston Island, Texas and passed away on May 29, 2022 in Saint Louis, Missouri. Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church. She is preceded in death by her parents, Patrick Joseph and Mary Ann (McCann) Higgins of Drogheda, Ireland and Belfast, Ireland who arrived in Galveston in the early 1920’s settling there and raising a big Irish Family.
Patsy is also preceded in death by her dear friends who were her chosen family, June and Leonard Burkard, brothers Edward Ignatius (Billie) John Stephen (LuVerne), Joseph Francis (Leta) and sisters Mary Christine “Tina”, Elizabeth Erin Centenio (Joe) and Eileen McDonough (Mickey). Patsy is survived by her sister, Sheila Hawkins of Galveston, Texas. Loving aunt of Stephen Higgins, Patrick Higgins, Mary Elizabeth “Babette” Glass, Joseph P. Centenio, John C. Centenio (Sonia), Gina Centenio, Eileen O’Connell (Michael), Sheila Ott (Craig), Mary Hawkins, Patricia (Buddy) Anglin, Charlie Hawkins, Patrick Hawkins, Clare Hawkins, Annie Painting (Josh), Kate Preuss, Amy Higgins, Christopher Higgins, Erin Mary Boylan (David), Michael McDonough (Kathryn) and many grandnieces and grandnephews.
Patsy was an adoring Godmother of James L. Burkard (Therese) as well as a loving “aunt” to Tricia Hughes (Joe), and Diana (Doug) Brown and loving “great-aunt” to Sarah Burkard, Emily Latiolais (Michael), Stephanie Hughes, Michael Hughes, Meagan Hughes (Kyle Moritz), Ian Brown and Preston Brown. The Burkard crew was a constant and loving presence in her life and generously and selflessly cared for her with love and compassion for many, many years.
Patsy attended Dominican High School and moved to Saint Louis, Missouri and worked for more than forty years for the former TWA where, even as one of the most tenured employees, would volunteer to work holidays so that other employees could be with their families.
To the end Patsy was vibrant, engaged in current events, fun-loving and full of advice, whether anyone sought it or it was given as freely as she deemed necessary. Some of her best advice, consistently given over the years, was to “be good and be game”, “sit up straight”, “drink your milk” and “keep working on your serve and your backhand”. She was an indefatigable supporter of children, generous, and always worried for others more than for herself. Patsy loved to reminisce and talk on the phone to friends and family, and always reminded people to watch Mass on TV if the weather was too treacherous to go out.
Patsy was proud of her Irish heritage, enjoyed many a St. Patrick’s Day celebration and absolutely loved a good debate. She was a big presence will be dearly missed.
Burial was private and burial arrangements were handled by Malloy & Son Funeral Home of Galveston, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Dominican Sisters of Houston, 6501 Almeda Drive, Houston, Texas 77021 (you may donate online at www.domhou.org), or to The Carmelite Monastery 9150 Clayton Road, Saint Louis, MO 63124; or to a charity of your choice.
