GALVESTON — Robert "Rob" Fentanes, age 60, passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at Harbor Hospice. He was born in Galveston, Texas on June 20, 1962. He was a graduate of Ball High School. He was retired from Farmers Copper LTD, where he worked for 30 years. He loved all sports. He was in a softball league for 10 years and also played tennis, basketball and golf. His greatest passion was football and he loved watching his favorite team, the Dallas Cowboys. He was a loving husband, father, brother and friend. Rob will be sadly missed by all of those who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his wife Deborah Fentanes; mother Dolores Fentanes, father Joaquin Fentanes, Sr, and sister Leticia Guadalupe Ruiz.
He is survived by his son Zachary Fentanes; step-daughter Monika Villarreal; brothers Joaquin Fentanes, Jr. and wife Catherine, Tony Fentanes and wife Laurel, Arturo Fentanes and wife Jo Ann and Javier Fentanes and wife Laurie; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.
Visitation will be held at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 from 5:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M, with a memorial service to begin at 6:00 P.M, with Deacon Robert Standridge officiating. Interment will be held on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, with Deacon Robert Standridge officiating.
Honorary pallbearers will be Martin "Chino" Cuellar, Bobby Medina, Jesse Garcia, Les Jarvis, Ruben Moreno, Danny Copado, Johnny Martinez, Roland Martinez, Robert Quintero, Miguel Baigen and Rip Gonzales.
The family would like to express a special thanks to the following people for their kindness and compassion for Rob during this difficult time: good friend Paula Patina, the nurses and doctors at HCA, both Mainland Medical Center and Clear Lake Regional, and the staff at Harbor Hospice.
