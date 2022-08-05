Robert "Rob" Fentanes

GALVESTON — Robert "Rob" Fentanes, age 60, passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at Harbor Hospice. He was born in Galveston, Texas on June 20, 1962. He was a graduate of Ball High School. He was retired from Farmers Copper LTD, where he worked for 30 years. He loved all sports. He was in a softball league for 10 years and also played tennis, basketball and golf. His greatest passion was football and he loved watching his favorite team, the Dallas Cowboys. He was a loving husband, father, brother and friend. Rob will be sadly missed by all of those who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his wife Deborah Fentanes; mother Dolores Fentanes, father Joaquin Fentanes, Sr, and sister Leticia Guadalupe Ruiz.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription