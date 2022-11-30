Clyde Turner Jr.

DICKINSON, TX — Clyde Turner Jr., 73, died on November 19, 2022 in Texas City, Texas. He was the widower of Sharon E. Turner. They shared 39 years together.

He was born at home on September 20, 1949 in Hitchcock, Texas. Clyde was the oldest of six children born to Clyde and Earnestine Turner. He graduated from Dickinson High School Class of 1968. He was employed at GTE later named Verizon for many years. His employer continued his higher learning education. Clyde retired from Verizon.

