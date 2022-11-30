DICKINSON, TX — Clyde Turner Jr., 73, died on November 19, 2022 in Texas City, Texas. He was the widower of Sharon E. Turner. They shared 39 years together.
He was born at home on September 20, 1949 in Hitchcock, Texas. Clyde was the oldest of six children born to Clyde and Earnestine Turner. He graduated from Dickinson High School Class of 1968. He was employed at GTE later named Verizon for many years. His employer continued his higher learning education. Clyde retired from Verizon.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Clyde and Earnestine Turner. His wife Sharon E Turner. His son Clyde M Turner. His brother in law Gary Stewart.
Clyde enjoyed spending time with his family, playing with his grandchildren, cooking, repairing his cars and fixing things. He will be remembered for his love, kindness, and his humor. Clyde was always willing to lend a helping hand to his family and neighbors. He would work side by side with you until the task was done. He loved the Lord, life, his family and bringing people together.
Clyde is survived by his children Tresa (William) Spalding, Monica (Paul) Powell, Jamila Sweed, Clymisha Turner, James Parker, Diamond Parker, Shandell Turner and daughter in law Leighr Alexander-Turner. His siblings Annie Cohen, James (Marilyn) Turner, Larry (Schnell) Turner, Lynnard Turner, Lula Stewart and Earnestine Bell. His ten grandchildren, 1 great grandchild. A host of aunts, uncle, cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and friends.
There will be a public visitation held on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 9am with a chapel service to begin at 11am. Services will be held at Carnes Funeral Home located at 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, Texas 77591. Burial to follow at Forest Park East.
