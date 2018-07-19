Alice Louise Hebert, age 86, passed away on Monday, July 16, 2018 at Mainland Medical Center in Texas City.
Louise, as she was referred to by friends and family, was born in Centralia, Missouri on April 2, 1932 to Champ Clark and Iva Curry.
Louise moved to Galveston Island with her three young children Tommy, Timmy and Tammy and lived a simple life. She enjoyed traveling to her home state of Missouri to visit extended family members and going to the beach while spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Louise’s passion was searching for shark’s teeth on the shoreline of the west end beach of the island.
Louise is preceded in death by her parents Champ and Iva Curry, brother F.E., sisters Mary Jane and Dorothy and daughter Tammy Ochoa.
She is survived by her sons Tommy and Timmy Reed. Grandchildren Dawn Reed, Brandy Urbina, Kim Villars, Briana York, Britni Brandon and Tessa Cardwell. Great grandchildren Haley Pelzel, Gavin McCrumb, Trey Gomez, Nathan Reed, Ryan and Alisa York, Tyson and Mavry Cardwell, Jacob and Collins Brandon and Ella Villars whom she loved very much.
