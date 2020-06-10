On Sunday morning June 7, 2020 at the age of 58 Bernard Redo affectionately known to all as Benny was called home by his Heavenly Father.
Benny was born July 13, 1961 in Galveston, Tx to Audrey Redo and Eugene Syes. He accepted Christ at an early age and attended Galveston public schools.
Benny was predeceased by his mother Audrey Redo and Grandmother Helen Josey.
Benny leaves behind his one and only daughter Toniette (Adrian) Lewis of Dickinson, Tx. Six grandchildren and a great-grandson. His siblings Warnette (Kerry) Sweeny, Glenn Warner, Sonjia Warner, Lamont Warner and Janice (Dan) Williams. A Special friend LaToya Green and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, and numerous friends.
Viewing will be held from 10am-11am Saturday June 13,2020 at Wynn’s Funeral Home 602 32nd St. Galveston, Tx. Celebration of Life Services will immediately follow at 11am.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.