Miguel Victor Lopez passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019 after being in a motorcycle accident. He was born on November 19, 1966 in Winthrop, Massachusetts but called Galveston home even though he spent most of his early life in El Paso, Texas.
Miguel, or Victor as he was known by many, is survived by his son Miguel Victor Lopez III, wife Patricia Valverde Lopez, parents Miguel Lopez and Marta Wright, brother Aaron M. Lopez and family, sister Aida L. Gomez and family, and many, many friends. Special thanks to Mike, and Mike, and Mike… Mike Flores, Mike O’donnell, Mike Copado Sr., Jeffrey Pucciarello, Rusty Coats, and many others.
Miguel’s passions were fishing, riding his motorcycle, and having a good time with his friends. He was an ICU nurse for the past sixteen years at many hospitals in the Houston area and UTMB. He truly loved helping people and was an excellent nurse.
At Miguel’s request, he will be cremated and there will be no funeral service.
A party/celebration of life will be held Saturday, April 6 at the Stewart Beach Pavilion at 7:30 p.m. ABSOLUTELY NO FORMAL ATTIRE WILL BE PERMITTED, SHORTS AND FLIP FLOPS MANDATORY.
