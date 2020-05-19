Casey N Garza, Jr.
TEXAS CITY—Casey N. Garza, Jr., 29, departed this life on May 9, 2020, at HCA Mainland Medical Center. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Florence Landry Perry
GALVESTON—Florence Landry Perry, 97, departed this life on May 14, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
