Craig Anthony Clark, 37, resident of Dickinson, Texas passed from this life unexpectedly, Wednesday, September 26, 2018. He was born May 24, 1981 in Pasadena, Texas to proud and loving parents, Donald and Irene Clark. He was raised in Dickinson, Texas.
Craig worked as a technician with Rico Elevator.
He is preceded in death by his father, Donald Clark and niece, Jadyn Clark.
Craig leaves behind to cherish his memory, his mother, Irene Morales and stepfather Ron Morales; his grandmother Otillia Gregory; two daughters, McKenna Don Clark, and Savanna Grace Clark; two sisters, Brandy Gutierrez and husband David, and Alicia Kurie; three brothers, David Morales, Zachary Morales and Jacob Morales; fiancé, Carissa Fehrie; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In his honor a visitation will be held at Crowder Funeral Home Chapel, Dickinson, Texas, Sunday September 30, 2018 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. with a funeral service Monday, October 1, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. Interment following at South Park Cemetery, Pearland, Texas.
Honored to serve as pallbearers, David Morales, Zachary Morales, Jacob Morales, David Gutierrez, Brandy Clark, and Brandale McMahan.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bay Area Recovery Center, 1807 FM 517 E., Dickinson, Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.