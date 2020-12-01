DICKINSON —
David Ruiz, 87yrs., went to be with The Lord on Sunday, November 29, 2020.
David is preceded in death by his parents Julian Ruiz Sr., Rosa Cantu Ruiz and brothers, Manuel Ruiz, Julian Ruiz & Charles Ruiz. David is survived by his wife of 63 yrs., Millie Ruiz of Dickinson, son David Neal Ruiz and daughter-in-law Bonnie M. Ladd of Houston, daughter Mary Dee Ruiz and daughter-in-law Lisa Drechsler of Edmonds, WA. David grew up San Leon/Dickinson and married Millie in 1957. They made Dickinson their home, where David worked for the gas company for 30 yrs. and had a long retirement, enjoying camping with their RV group, traveling and volunteer work with the Galveston Opera House. David was a longtime member of Dickinson First Baptist Church and more recently United Methodist of Dickinson. Visitation with the family will be this Friday, December 4th at the Crowder Funeral Home located at 851 FM 517 Rd., Dickinson, TX 77539. Visitation is from 6-8PM.
