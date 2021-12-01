TEXAS CITY, TEXAS — Sherri Ladorne Champion, 56 went home to be the Lord on October 26, 2021, surrounded by her loving family and friends. Sherri Ladorne Champion was born on January 2, 1965, in Chaves New Mexico to Mary Bell Champion and Stannie Lloyd Champion Sr. Sherri accepted Christ at an early age at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church in Galveston Tx under Reverend J.P. Willis. She later became a faithful member of Temple of Deliverance Worship Center with apostle Aaron Johnson and Wife Earline Johnson. Sherri was a Ball High class of1983 graduate. She worked for UTMB housekeeping for 8 1/2 years, GISD, Texas A&M University Food Service, Home Health A-Med and Jordan Home Health for 15 years. Sherri is preceded in death by her parents. Mary Bell and Stannie Champion Sr., son Cedrick "CeCe" Champion, Two sisters Alga "Dena" Champion and Joyce Champion, one brother Stannie Champion Jr., nephews Jermaine Champion and Vinshay Lewis. Sherri leaves cherished memories with her two sons Henry Wilson Jr., Rashaud "Maine" Wilson and daughter Katie Schultz. Grandchildren, Cedrick Champion Jr., Jordan, Ja'Maurey, Aliyah Champion, Marlon, Damarion, Darius and Brooklyn Wilson. Her three sisters. Tressa Brown (Edward) Albany Ga, Rhonda Champion Fobbs (Samuel) Missouri City, Margaret"Yvette" Rittenhouse(Ronnie) Galveston Texas, her two brothers Douglas Lewis (Markell ,deceased) Miami Fl. and Larry Champion. God Mother Lillie Anderdson Patio ( Bush Tail), God sister Takesha Matthews, Lillie Anderson Patio, God brothers Earnest Boyd Jr.(Geraldine) and Apostle Aaron Johnson( Earline), Favorite Cousin Edward(PeeWee) Pleasant, Uncle Daniel Cola of Galveston, Larry Champion. Sr. of Trotwood, OH, Aunt Alma Mitchell of Albion MI. Her devoted cousins, Michael Champion of FT. Worth, Regina and Charles Robinson of Galveston Tx, her extended family, the Champions, Pleasants, Victorias, Brooks and Mullins.
Our beloved mother, sister and aunt wishes to be cremated with a service at 1:00 p.m. on December 4, 2021 at Wynn Funeral Home in Galveston Texas. Some of her ashes will remain with her family and some will be buried alongside her son Cedrick Champion. Remember or family in your prayers and Thank you all for the Love and continued support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.