SANTA FE—
Bill Levi Pettit was the son of Levi Edward and Maude Pettit. He was born July 11, 1937 in his parent’s home in Abernathy, Texas. He had 3 much older brothers Max, Clarence and Glenn Pettit. Bill’s parents were faithful servants of the Lord and led Bill to salvation at Six years of age. Bill graduated from Abernathy High School in 1955, attended Texas Tech for two years until an injury on the job. He worked at various jobs, and moved to South Texas with Pettit Drilling Co. After 37 years of service he retired from Otis-Halliburton. On Nov 4, 1960, he met Enola Mae Broussard and in 31 days she became Enola May Pettit. They had a wonderful marriage until December 13, 1995 when God chose to release her from the pain of a 5-year battle with breast cancer. During this marriage God blessed them with 3 daughters, Lisa Pettit, Teresa Pettit, Janet Bass, and Tracie O’Neal Pape. 8 months after Enola’s death Lisa persuaded him to go to Santa Fe and meet what she described as a beautiful lady both inside and out, Betty Hall. Bill and Betty were married Dec 31, 1996. With the marriage to Betty, Bill gained 3 more children to love; Tim Hall, Sherry Hall and Dan Hall. They were very happy and rejoiced in and loved their expanded family. They have and claim through children’s marriages 31 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. Bill survived an amazing number of opportunities to go home, but he has made that final journey and is now rejoicing with his Savior, his family, his first wife Enola and Betty’s first husband Norris Hall. Bill worked as a special projects coordinator for Otis Engineering/Halliburton for 38 years. He was a member and deacon at First Baptist Church of Alta Loma, as well as a member of the South Houston Masonic Lodge #1295 AF & AM, where he was a Past Master, South Houston Order of the Eastern Star #915, where he was a Past Worthy Patron, the Houston Scottish Rite, the Houston Arabian Temple, and the Arabian Clown Jewels.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Alta Loma, with Pastor Jake Bigford officiating. Pallbearers will be Nathen Montgomery, Clifton Starkey, Andrew Murphy, Matt Hill, Houston Boyer, Lee Chase, Michael Chase and Eli Hall.
Visitation with the family will be from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday at Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Bill’s name to the First Baptist Church of Alta Loma, Post Office Box 547, Santa Fe, TX 77510. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
