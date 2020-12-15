Brenda Gail Thompson

SANTA FE — Brenda Gail Thompson, age 59, passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020. Service arrangements are entrusted to Hayes Funeral Home.

Cheryl Suzanne Gordon

HITCHCOCK — Cheryl Suzanne Gordon, age 62, passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020. Service arrangements are entrusted to Hayes Funeral Home.

Cynthia Shree Sallie

TEXAS CITY — Cyn- thia Shree Sallie, age 49, passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020. Ser- vice arrangements are entrusted to Wynn Fu- neral Home. 4096211677

