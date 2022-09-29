Mark Anthony Ward

TEXAS CITY, TX — Mark Anthony Ward completed his earthly journey on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at The Lakes nursing home in Texas City, Texas with family by his side. He will truly be missed.

Mark Anthony Ward was born to the union of Helen Ruth Ward and Clement Thompson, Sr. on March 5, 1967 at the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) in Galveston, Texas. Mark was a graduate of Ball High School with the Class of 1985. After completing high school, Mark took a job at UTMB as a transportation worker, where he was employed for over 10 years. He was also employed at Gaido's Restaurant for over seven years. Mark was a devoted member of Shiloh A. M. E. Church in Galveston. He sang in the choir until his health began to fail. Through it all, he continued to praise God.

