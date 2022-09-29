TEXAS CITY, TX — Mark Anthony Ward completed his earthly journey on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at The Lakes nursing home in Texas City, Texas with family by his side. He will truly be missed.
Mark Anthony Ward was born to the union of Helen Ruth Ward and Clement Thompson, Sr. on March 5, 1967 at the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) in Galveston, Texas. Mark was a graduate of Ball High School with the Class of 1985. After completing high school, Mark took a job at UTMB as a transportation worker, where he was employed for over 10 years. He was also employed at Gaido's Restaurant for over seven years. Mark was a devoted member of Shiloh A. M. E. Church in Galveston. He sang in the choir until his health began to fail. Through it all, he continued to praise God.
Mark is preceded in death by his mother, Helen Ward Goodlow; father, Clement Thompson, Sr.; stepfather, Dan Goodlow II; brother, Dan Goodlow III; sisters, Rhonda Faye Goodlow and Cherika Sharon Goodlow; grandmother, Cassanna Howard; grandfather, Gilbert Ward; aunts, Dorothy Ward Bernard, Denise Goodlow, Berdine Dergin, Ronna Douglas and Susan Haynes; uncles, David Dergin, Willie Allen, Robert Allen, Sam Scott Ward, Lester Bernard and George Hendricks; cousins, Anthony Jerome Ward and Jeffery Alan Douglas.
Mark leaves to cherish his memories: his daughter, Markel Ward; sisters, Tammie Thompson and Kim Shepard; brothers, Clement Thompson, Jr. and Joshua and Eric Blanks; aunts, Eulla Ward Douglas (Rob), Sharon Guillory (Emery), Barbara Cloudy (Howard), Betty Dergin and Betty Jubert; uncles: George Higgins (Palutte), Gilbert Dergin (Clara), Harold Dergin and Micheal Goodlow (Sandra); nieces, Raveen and Rageen Bolden; nephews, Daron Bolden, Dominique Warner and Derrick Burns, Jr.; devoted cousins, Yalunda Ward (Reginald), Aleasha Ward (Lincy), Thomas Ward, Sr., Christopher Ward, Sr., Christopher Ward, Jr. (Shantel), Annesha Goodlow, Lisa Goodlow, Nichole Ward, Desiree Douglas, Chantell Dergin (J.D.), Rakimber Thomas, Terrell Nichols (Mariah), Lisa Allen, Jasmine Turner (Travis), Annette Allen (Jerry), Verneashia Allen, Wanda Laday (Buster), Robert Allen (Renalla), Cynthia Boone, Demetris Demerson (Oscar), Lawrence Lee IV, Jayce Alan Douglas, Tierra Ward, Thomas Ward, Jr. (Kiera), Kunye Ward, Maisha Hardy and devoted friends, Kecia D. Johnson, Tracy Skelton, Tracy Davis, Phillis Freeman, Brigette Netherly, Cynthia Hudson, James Jones, Zock Singleton and James Randal.
Services for Mark will take place on Saturday, October 1, 2022. The visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. followed by the celebration of his life at 11:00 a.m. Both events will be held at the chapel of Bay Area Funeral Directors, 5410 FM 1765 (facing Highway 3) in Texas City, Texas 77591. All memorials may be sent to the funeral home. 409-933-4300.
