Richard D. Syers, age 78, passed away on November 3, 2019 at Cypress Woods Nursing Care Center in Angleton, Texas. He was born in Galveston, Texas and resided in Texas City, Texas.
He was preceded in death by wife Evelyn Louise Isais-Syers, parents Manuel and Mary Syers, brother Herman G. Syers, and sister-in-law Kathryn Syers.
He is survived by brothers Manuel Syers Jr. and wife Rita, Jack A. Syers and wife Pam, Walter L Syers, sister Sylvia Cates Syers, sister-in-law Linda Syers, step daughter Brenda Isais-Steingas, granddaughters Sydney Quinn Steingas and Zoey Alexa Steigas as well as many nephews, nieces and cousins.
He was superb baseball player in his younger years and an avid Astros and Yankee fan. He loved kids and was always there for them with his kindness. He was a Veteran of the US Army.
There will be no funeral service at his request with a private family memorial service at a later date. He has donated his body to the Willed Body Program at UTHealth Systems of Houston to be used for medical research.
