GALVESTON—Loretta Bailey Franklin, 65, entered into eternal life on September 29, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones.
Loretta Bailey was born December 10, 1953 to the union of Robert and Laura Bailey in Galveston, TX. Loretta attended Galveston public schools and graduated in 1972 from Ball High School. She was a faithful member of Shiloh AME Church and worked many years in the retail industry.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Greg Bailey; and great-grandson Reginald Franklin, Jr.
Loretta is survived by: husband, David Franklin; sons, Mathias (Ulanda), and Quincy; brother, Glen Bailey; sister, Anita Butler; grandchildren, great grandchildren; mother-in-law, Lillie Mae Franklin; devoted friend, Leticha Scott, and a host of extended family and friends.
A service celebrating Loretta’s life will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary, the Rev. Kevin Hodges, officiating.
