Bessie Savoy, 91 of Texas City, Texas passed away peacefully surrounded by Her family December 3, 2018.
She was predeceased in death by her parents, brothers, sister, and husband Murphy Savoy Sr.
She is survived by her sons, Murphy Savoy, Jr. and Anthony Savoy, daughters, Ruby Jewel Savoy and Edith (Floyd) Ferguson. Grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
A Life Celebration Service will be held Saturday, December 8, 2018 at Bell Zion Baptist Church, 5917 Carver Avenue, Texas City Texas. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. followed by the service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Mainland Cemetery in Hitchcock Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.