Schultz
Funeral services for Jeannette Schultz will be held at 10 a.m. at Malloy & Son Funeral Home with a burial to follow at Grace Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock.
Gaspard
Funeral Mass for Estin Gaspard will be held at 10 a.m. at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church in Texas City. Entombment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Emken-Linton Funeral Home.
Stanley
Celebration of life services for Mary Stanley will be held at 11 a.m. at Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church, 302 N. Oak in Texas City under the direction of Fields Johnson Family Mortuary.
Simmons
Funeral services for Lonnell Simmons will be held at 12 p.m. at Arcadia First Baptist Church, 14828 Hwy 6 in Santa Fe. Interment will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery under the direction of Scott Family Funeral Home.
Morales
Memorial services for Mary Morales will be held at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Forest Park East Funeral Home, 21620 Gulf Frwy in Webster.
Mays
Private services for Terry Mays Sr. will be held in Austin, TX.
