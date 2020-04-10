Beloved wife, mother and teacher, Suzanna Ramzy Bennett, 73, of Friendswood, passed away March 30, 2020, at her home in Friendswood surrounded by family after a lengthy battle with liver cancer.
Suzanna or ‘Susie’ as she was better known, was born May 5, 1946, in Borger, Texas, to Wade and Virginia Ann Ramzy. She was an exceptional musician and student. A four time All-State clarinetist, Susie graduated as salutatorian from Odessa Permian High School in 1964 and went on to complete her education at Texas Tech University, receiving a Bachelor of Arts degree in mathematics.
While at Texas Tech, Susie met the love of her life, Tom, whom she married March 26, 1967.
Over the next thirty-three years, Susie raised a family and taught mathematics all over the state of Texas, winning outstanding teacher awards in both Greenville and Richardson Independent School Districts. Susie loved her students, always going above and beyond to help them excel. She was devoted to her family and was always the anchor in a storm.
An avid reader, Susie could never pass up a good mystery novel or crossword puzzle. A rabid fan of the singer Cher, she attended multiple concerts, owned all Cher’s albums, books, and many t-shirts. In retirement, Susie spent time walking on the Galveston beach day or night, especially if there was a full moon. She was an intelligent, vivacious, loving presence wherever she was and we will miss her greatly.
Susie Bennett is survived by her husband of 53 years, Thomas B. Bennett of Friendswood; son, Thomas R. Bennett of Galveston; daughter and son-in-law, Teresa L. and John T. Payne, Jr. of Carrollton; brother, John W. Ramzy of Austin; nephew, Jake Ramzy also of Austin; and one grandchild, Jazmin Payne of Carrollton.
Due to the coronavirus quarantine, a memorial will be held at a later date.
Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
